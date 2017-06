Was bedeuten diese Kürzel?

Too low; didn't rip

Too lush; didn't reach

Too lame; didn't read

Too long; didn't read

Was bedeutet "tldr"?

To be hurried

To be harsh

To be humble

To be honest

Was bedeutet "tbh"?

Was bedeutet "rl"?

By the way

By the work

By the whip

By the wolves

Was bedeutet "btw"?

Shut the fuck up

Since that fucking update

See that fucking use

Show that fucking umbrella

Was bedeutet "stfu"?

Was bedeutet "gj"?

What the hurry

What the hell

What the hustle

What the hoax

Was bedeutet "wth"?

Was bedeutet "gg"?

Was bedeutet "afaik"?

As far as I klicked

As far as I kissed

As far as I know

As far as I knock